Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart recently spoke out against cancel culture, highlighting his own experience in getting backlash for past material.

Hart has previously stepped down as host of the Oscars in 2019 after old tweets and stand-up bits came under renewed scrutiny. He had already apologized for the content years prior and issued another apology at the time. However, he ultimately decided to step down as host on principle.

Speaking to a news outlet for promoting his upcoming movie, 'Fatherhood', Hart was asked directly about the growing tide of cancel culture, noting that he isn't bothered by the incident because he simply doesn't allow it to bother him.

He said, "If people want to pull up stuff, go back to the same tweets of old, go ahead. There is nothing I can do. You're looking at a younger version of myself. A comedian trying to be funny and, at that attempt, failing. Apologies were made. I understand now how it comes off. I look back and cringe. So, it's growth. It's about growth."

Hart made sure to note that people who have done something truly damaging to others should be held accountable and face consequences. However, he doesn't believe that's always the case when it comes to cancel culture, specifically in his situation.

He continued, "When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect? Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time? I don't understand. I don't expect perfection from my kids. I don't expect it from my wife, friends, employees. Because, last I checked, the only way you grow up is from f---ing up. I don't know a kid who hasn't f---ed up or done some dumb sh--."

Hart compared the situation many comedians are facing, to someone getting out of jail and finding that public scrutiny has extended their punishment far beyond what any judge ordered.

Hart echoed sentiments previously made by Chris Rock, who noted that a comedian's job is to make people laugh and that an audience's negative reaction is punishment enough for a failed joke.

As per Fox News, Hart concluded his thoughts on cancel culture by suggesting more people disagree rather than call for each other's permanent deletion from show business. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)