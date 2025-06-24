Rimini [Italy], June 24 (ANI): Oscar winner Kevin Spacey picked up the Maximo Award for Excellence at the Italian Global Series Festival in Rimini on Monday, reported Variety.

In his thank you speech, the actor took the help of his character John Doe, the sociopathic serial killer from David Fincher's 'Se7en'. "As I say to Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman when asked, 'Where are we headed?' I simply respond with, 'You'll see,'" he said, according to Variety.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to Franco Nero for casting him in a lead role in the 2022 film 'The Man Who Drew God,' in which he co-starred with Nero and Faye Dunaway.

According to the outlet, the actor thanked Nero for stepping up "when very few had the guts" and giving him his first role after allegations of sexual misconduct made him persona non grata in Hollywood.

The allegations, initially made by Anthony Rapp, led to a civil court case filed by the actor in which Spacey was found not to be liable, reported Variety.

In 2023, he was acquitted of sexual assault charges relating to four men in the U.K.

According to Variety, in February, actor Ruari Cannon sued the actor and two organisations connected to London's Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey was artistic director between 2003 and 2015.

Despite this new court case, Spacey has continued his attempt to reclaim his career with the aid of film and TV festivals. In 2023, the Turin Film Museum granted Spacey a lifetime achievement award and hosted a masterclass with the actor.

Sometimes the awards are adjacent to film festivals rather than from the official film festival. This was the case with an award granted to Spacey in Taormina, Sicily, in 2024, and another one this year in Cannes, which coincided with the film festival but was hosted by the Better World Fund in the Carlton Hotel and had no links to the official festival, reported Variety.

The Italian Global Series Festival, however, received Spacey with open arms. He was greeted with a warm reception, both from the public on the red carpet and from the audience during the opening ceremony.

The actor concluded his speech with defiant optimism, saying, "The best is yet to come."

The Global Italian Series Festival is currently taking place in Rimini and Riccione, Italy. It will conclude on June 28. (ANI)

