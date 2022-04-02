New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Kichcha Sudeepa's upcoming pan India 3D fantasy film 'Vikrant Rona' has got a release date. The film will hit theatres on July 28 this year.

The makers unveiled the release date of 'Vikrant Rona' by dropping the official teaser of the film on Saturday.

Adding to the excitement of the movie buffs, four superstars -- Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Simbu launched the film's teaser in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil, respectively.

A 3D fantasy action-adventure of epic proportions, the teaser of the film introduces Kichcha Sudeepa as 'Vikrant Rona', the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies.

The nearly two-minute-long teaser gives a glimpse into the massive cinematic experience that audiences can expect from the film.

'Vikrant Rona' starring Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee Studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins and is directed by Anup Bhandari.

The film will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. (ANI)

