Rolling Loud Miami announced that Kanye West will not be performing at the Rolling Loud music festival on July 22 and American rapper Scott 'Kid Cudi' Mescudi to take over headliner duties. Taking to their Twitter handle, Festival organizers shared the news along with the updated poster. They wrote, "Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022. Please welcome @KiDCuDi!"

Co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler in the joint statement shared that "We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing." "This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don't take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can't wait to see what he has in store," according to Deadline.

The replacement of rapper-record producer with Cudi is quite interesting because they have an extensive history together both professionally and personally.

West helped launch Cudi's career as a producer signing him to his Good Music label in 2008. Cudi's first three studio releases 'Man on the Moon: The End of Day', 'Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr'. Rager and Indicud were released under the imprint before his departure from Good Music in 2013 under good terms, as per Deadline. West and Cudi released a self-titled collaborative album as the duo 'Kids See Ghosts' in 2018.

Earlier this year their relationship became strained following a public argument on social media that was reportedly connected to Cudi's ongoing friendship with Pete Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West earlier deleted a tweet, he posted a note on Instagram that read in part, "Just so everyone knows, [Kid] Cudi will not be on Donda 2' because he's friends with you know who." It is unknown if the pair had mended fences following the melee, as per Deadline. Rolling Loud Miami music festival will also feature Future and Kendrick Lamar as headliners on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

