Entertainment News | Kim Kardashian Visits Women's Prison; to Reunite 50 Incarcerated Mothers with Their Kids on Mother's Day

Los Angeles [US], May 9 (ANI): As Mother's Day is just a day away, global star Kim Kardashian is helping several incarcerated mothers reunite with their children for the special occasion.

Kardashian, along with REFORM Alliance and Ladies of Hope Ministries, has arranged for 50 mothers in federal prisons across the United States to meet their children this Sunday. The initiative will cover travel and other expenses for the families so they can spend Mother's Day together.

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According to PEOPLE magazine, the families were selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Many of these women have not seen their children and loved ones for years.

Talking about the initiative, Kim shared that many mothers have missed important moments in their children's lives while being behind bars.

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"So many of these mothers have spent years away from their children and families, missing birthdays, holidays, and everyday moments most of us take for granted," she said in a statement as per PEOPLE.

Kim also said she felt honoured to support the mothers and help bring families together again.

"I'm honored to partner with Reform and LOHM to help reconnect these families so they can hold their children, laugh together, and simply be a family again," she added.

Recently, Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and REFORM Alliance member Jessica Jackson also visited the women's prison in Chowchilla, California. During the visit, they met several incarcerated women, including women receiving hospice care.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Kim spoke about how emotional the visit was for her.

"Last week my mom and I visited a women's prison, in Chowchilla, Central Californias Woman's Facility hospice yard and witnessed something incredibly moving. Many of the women there have spent decades in prison and become family to one another, caring for women in hospice so no one has to die alone," Kim wrote.

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Kim Kardashian has often spoken about prison reform in recent years and has actively worked with organisations supporting incarcerated individuals and their families. (ANI)

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