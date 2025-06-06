New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Renowned spiritual leader and kirtan maestro, Radhika Das, is all set to perform in India.

On Friday, his 9-city mega India Tour was announced. The nine-city concert will be held in New Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Shows You How to Slay in Jeans, See Pics.

Excited about it, London-based kirtan musician Radhika Das in a press note said, "India holds the original blueprint for what I've been sharing across the world. To finally bring these gatherings to the very soil where these sacred sounds were first uttered thousands of years ago feels like completing a sacred pilgrimage. The Indian soul already knows these vibrations - my role is simply to create a space where people can remember what their ancestors never forgot. I'm profoundly moved to finally share this journey with the land that has been my greatest teacher."

Here's the full schedule

Also Read | Donald Trump-Elon Musk Feud: Jimmy Fallon Gives Hilarious Reaction on 'The Tonight Show', Says Their 'Relationship' Went Off 'Faster Than a Self Driving Tesla' (Watch Video).

16th November 2025 - New Delhi19th November 2025 - Jaipur21st November 2025 - Chandigarh22nd November 2025 - Kolkata23rd November 2025 - Ahmedabad 25th November 2025 - Pune26th November 2025 - Indore28th November 2025 - Bangalore29th November 2025 - Mumbai

With this soulful tour, Radhika Das aims to offer the audience a powerful connection to spirituality through kirtan, music, and meaningful discourse. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)