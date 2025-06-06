What happens when two of the most influential men in the world go against each other? You can witness it through the ongoing controversy in the US politics involving President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The two key figures in American politics are making outrageous claims against each other on their respective social media handles. The bromance that once existed between the two has now faded, and the whole topic has sparked massive discussions online. Musk has been criticising Trump's flagship policy, "Big Beautiful Bill", after which the US President revealed that Musk knew every part of it and had no problems with it. Following this, Musk launched a series of attacks on Trump on X (formerly Twitter), and the US President is named in the Epstein files. With their bromance up in smoke, television host Jimmy Fallon took a humorous dig at the issue. Elon Musk Donald Trump Break-Up: From Epstein Files Claim to Contract Cancellation Threat and SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Decommissioning Announcement, Know All the 'Big Beautiful Bombs' Dropped.

Jimmy Fallon Roasts Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s Friendship Amid Ongoing Drama in US Politics

Elon Musk and Donald Trump's bromance took a messy turn after the Tesla boss spent the last few days sharing his displeasure over the US President's "Big Beautiful Bill" and calling it a "disgusting abomination." However, the drama didn't end there. Musk alleged that Trump owed him for winning the presidential elections and dropped a bombshell, claiming that the US President was in the Epstein Files. Amid the online spat between the friends turned foes, Jimmy Fallon delved into the feud on The Tonight Show.

Elon Musk Shares Memes About Donald Trump’s Links With Epstein Files

Calling Elon Musk and Donald Trump the former "hottest couple on Love Island", Jimmy Fallon joked that their relationship went off "faster than a self-driving Tesla". Oof, that's brutal. He further joked that Justine Baldoni and Blake Lively, who were grabbing headlines in the past few months due to a legal battle, wanted Musk and Trump to "chill". Fallon joked about how Trump said that Musk went "crazy" when he was asked to leave the White House and remarked that the US president had failed to realise that the things he thought he had done previously weren't "crazy" enough.

Donald Trump Attacks Elon Musk on Truth Social

Trump takes potshots at Elon Musk on Truth Social. This keeps getting ugly. pic.twitter.com/b2pXRyWiyW — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 5, 2025

Jimmy Fallon Mentions Katy Perry in His Latest Roast

He continued, "I can't believe their relationship fell apart this fast. I mean, a week ago, they were all over each other like Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at a Knicks (New York Knicks) game. But Trump didn't stop there. He also said that the easiest way for the country to save money would be to terminate all of Elon Musk's government contracts." Taking a dig at Katy Perry's debut space mission with Blue Origin, Fallon said, "The future of space exploration rests on Katy Perry. That's not fair! She's a pop icon. She doesn't need that pressure." ‘No Place Like Home’: Katy Perry Shares First Post After Returning to Earth From Blue Origin’s NS-31 Space Mission, Posts Video of Herself Enjoying Weightlessness in Space - WATCH.

Check Out Jimmy Fallon’s Hilarious Reaction on Trump-Musk Feud on ‘The Tonight Show’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Jimmy Fallon's epic monologue contained more punchlines, including one about Musk finding it tough to feed "hundreds of his children" amid the ongoing feud.

