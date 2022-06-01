New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The shocking death of the legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has left the entire country in agony. Tributes poured in from the Bollywood fraternity as it expressed grief on the singer's demise. However, the most heart-warming one came from KK's college friend Gautam Chikermane.

Chikermane, a writer and the vice president at Observer Research Foundation (ORF), studied in the same college alongside KK, part of their music band named 'Horizon' with "Julius, Franz, Tom, Sandeep, wherein KK was the lead singer and drummer.

Also Read | Lee Min-ho, Kim Soo-hyun, Ji Chang-wook – 5 K-drama Actors Obsessed With ‘No Caption’ Instagram Posts.

He recalled their time together at Kirori Mal College from where KK did his graduation. He recollected the wonderful moments they have lived together while travelling and performing in different college festivals.

"We would go to all the college festivals and win prizes (mostly first, or second) for our music. IIT Kanpur and Delhi, SRCC and Hindu, we even played professionally at the Siri Fort Auditorium. We earned Rs 5,000 for the night and felt like we were kings!," said Gautam.

Also Read | RIP Krishnakumar Kunnath: Mamata Banerjee Pays Last Respects to KK, Late Singer Accorded With Gun Salute Honour.

He also said that it was only KK and his friend Julius, who had tremendous grit and courage to follow their dreams. While other members of the band took day jobs, KK had chosen to become a professional singer.

"Full of enthusiasm and creativity, KK was the energy of our band. Exceptionally talented, with a voice range unmatched, he was a natural singer," added Gautam while praising his close friend.

He also highlighted the range of KK's singing, as he mostly used to sing English songs in college, but in Mumbai he shifted to Hindi effortlessly.

In one of his tweets, he talks about the actor, saying, "A few years later, I was in Mumbai and he came to see me. We walked all night on Marine Drive, reminiscing our days of youth, our journeys, our lives, wives, children, careers, hopes, dreams--and our music, old music, new music, future music the unsung songs, the unplayed notes."

Gautam also talked about the time when the singer was forced to sell typewriters for a living.

"His soul couldn't take it, his swadharma lay in a parallel universe--in chords and beats; melodies and lyrics; lights, sounds, and performances," Gautam said expressing how much KK had to face in order to reach where he is today.

"After this, KK left his job and started performing in hotels. He didn't see this as a great experience to perform while the people eat and drink. In order to gain some motivation, they would perform for themselves without thinking about others. He told me about his struggles and successes, challenges and victories. He told me stories about musicians and breaks, voice modulations and practice sessions," he revealed how KK was so close to Gautam in sharing things with him.

"We stood at the end of Marine Drive and he said, you know I came here and stood exactly here on this spot and looked at these lights and wondered if Bombay would give me space," his tweet read.

Singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. He was gifted with a boisterous yet mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for many decades to come. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)