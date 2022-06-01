The hallyu wave has turned korean drama actors into global sensations. Today, their fan base doesn't only include Koreans but Indians as well apart from natives of other countries. The pandemic years amplified the love for Korean dramas as almost the entire world stayed home-bound. The swelling follower count of these actors on Instagram is a proof. Generally, these actors either share pictures from their sets, of their shows or some pensive ones. But what we noticed is some of them don't care for captions. We anyway have a wild imagination and they just give wings to that.

So today, we will talk about a few of the Kdrama actors that we have noticed who don't feel obliged to put a caption. We tried to add that to their pictures... don't hurt us! Lee Min-ho's Guide To Click Selfies: 5 Ways To Look Hot Without Trying (View Pics)

Lee Min-ho

This talk and extremely handsome man only shares a caption with his pictures mostly for some brand association or his work. Rest we can go berserk with our thoughts. He is such a tease!

We have a caption for this picture. If looks could kill, why will anyone use words!

Kim Soo Hyun

Soo hyun likes to keep his messaging reserved for brand stories while he shares breathtaking pictures like this.

It makes us wonder if the caption could have been "Is it legal to look this good?".

Ji Chang-wook

While Chang-wook is not a culprit here as he does add caption to his images, the videos however are left on their own to tell a story. For example this video. The caption could easily be lost in skyline or 'High'-raises. (Pun intended)

Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo's insta posts are as adorable as the actor himself. He shares everything from picks of slippers to his lunches to what he is watching. Some do have captions but most of them have no captions. Say for example this image of him appreciating Nam Joo Hyuk in Twenty Five Twenty One. We think he could have written, "Goblin approves of the Water God". Would have been epic! Gong Yoo As Goblin, Kim Soo-hyun As Alien, Jun Ji-hyun As Mermaid - 5 Fantasy Characters in Popular K-Dramas We Totally Heart!.

ASTRO's Cha EunWoo

Cha Eunwoo is also a K-pop idol who belongs to the ASTRO group. His pictures are damn cute but he too likes to join the gang above. For example for this particular image, the caption could have been "Victory experiment".

We agree our caption ideas suck as they range from narcissistic to absurdity. But we won't apologise!

