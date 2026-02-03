New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Korean Cultural Centre India will participate in the 17th edition of the India Art Fair 2026, which will be held from February 5 to 8 at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi.

The participation will take place in collaboration with Keumsan Gallery, marking an important step in strengthening cultural and artistic exchanges between India and the Republic of Korea.

As part of the Institutional Section of the India Art Fair, Korean Cultural Centre India will present a special K-Art Pavilion showcasing 13 artworks by four prominent contemporary Korean artists--Eunjin Kim, Yongrae Kwon, SINN (Jineon Kim) and Sungyong Hong.

The opening ceremony of the K-Art Pavilion on February 5 will be attended by Lee Seong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, and Dr Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), highlighting the importance of cultural and institutional collaboration between India and South Korea, according to a press release

Keumsan Gallery, established in 1992, is one of Korea's first-generation contemporary art galleries. Its director, Hwang Dal-seung, previously served as President of the Korea Galleries Association from 2021 to 2025. The collaboration is expected to support Korean contemporary art's entry into global art markets and further strengthen cultural exchange.

Under the theme "Resonances of Light," the pavilion will explore light as a narrative medium through diverse materials, ranging from traditional Korean elements such as mother-of-pearl and lacquer to modern materials including stainless steel and aluminium. The pavilion has been designed as an immersive spatial experience rather than a conventional display.

Since 2024, the Korean Cultural Centre India has consistently participated in the India Art Fair, introducing Korean visual art to Indian audiences. This year's expanded collaboration with Keumsan Gallery reflects growing interest in Korean contemporary art in India, as per the press release.

Artist Eunjin Kim works with mother-of-pearl to examine themes of power and desire, while Yongrae Kwon uses hammered stainless steel to create shifting light effects. SINN (Jineon Kim) reveals layered memories through scratched aluminium surfaces, and Sungyong Hong explores memory and perception using traditional lacquer techniques.

Hwang Il Yong, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, said the global influence of Korean culture is now expanding beyond music and drama into the visual arts, and participation in India's largest art platform will help create new opportunities for Korean galleries in international markets.

The India Art Fair remains one of South Asia's leading international art platforms, drawing collectors, curators and museum representatives from across the world each year. (ANI)

