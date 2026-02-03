The production of the highly anticipated film Dhurandhar: The Revenge has hit a legal snag after the Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the film’s location manager. According to reports in India Today, the action follows the unauthorised use of a drone in the high-security Fort area of South Mumbai during a shoot involving veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Teaser Out: Sequel Sparks Mixed Reactions As Fans Say ‘Choona Laga Gaye’ (Watch Video).

Security Violation in Restricted Zone

As reported by India Today, the legal trouble began on February 1, 2026, the third day of the film's shooting schedule at Ballard Estate. The production team reportedly deployed a drone to capture aerial footage without obtaining the mandatory clearances required for the sensitive locality.

The Fort precinct is a strictly regulated "no-fly zone" due to its proximity to vital government installations and financial institutions. While the crew had secured permission for ground-level filming from the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Limited, India Today highlights that they failed to secure the specific, separate authorisation needed for aerial equipment.

Legal Action Against Production Staff

The MRA Marg police station has booked the film’s location manager, Rinku Rajpal Valmiki, under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This charge pertains to "willful disobedience to lawful orders of authority."

According to India Today's coverage, Valmiki was taken into custody for questioning and later served a notice regarding the violation. While the location manager was subsequently allowed to leave after completing formalities, the FIR remains active. Police officials emphasised that breaches of airspace in high-security zones are treated with significant seriousness to ensure public safety.

Sanjay Dutt's Scene Abruptly Halted

The reports provide specific details regarding the interrupted shoot. On the afternoon of February 1, actor Sanjay Dutt had arrived on set to film a "crucial sequence." Dressed in a white Pathani suit and carrying a prop gun, the veteran actor was preparing for a dramatic walk intended to be captured by the drone.

The shoot was halted immediately by police after the unauthorised drone activity was observed. Local witnesses noted that the production had been active in the area since January 30, even blocking two parallel roads, Perin Nariman Street and Modi Street to accommodate the large-scale filming requirements.

Transformation of South Mumbai

The reports further detail the extensive set design that drew attention to the area. The historic Ballard Estate was transformed to resemble the Lyari locality of Karachi, Pakistan, complete with authentic signage and street props. This ambitious recreation, while visually striking, necessitated a heavy security presence that ultimately led to the detection of the drone violation. Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing ‘Bade Sahab’ in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’? Here’s What We Know.

Watch ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Teaser:

Despite the legal hurdle, the film's promotional campaign remains on track. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the teaser for the sequel was released today, February 3. The film is still slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).