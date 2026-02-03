Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday met sanitation worker Padma at his residence and honoured the honest worker with a gold chain for her selfless service and good samaritan nature. Pictures of Rajinikanth meeting the honest sanitation worker have now gone viral on social media. ‘Nelson07′: ’Jailer 2’ Director Nelson Dilipkumar To Helm Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan’s Reunion Film? Here’s What We Know.

For the unaware, Padma, a sanitation worker, was at work in T Nagar when she found an unclaimed pouch on the street earlier this month. The pouch contained 45 sovereigns of gold ornaments inside. The honest worker immediately informed her superiors and handed over the pouch containing the jewels to the Pondy Bazaar police, who, after making enquiries, returned the valuables to its rightful owner. Padma's honest act came in for widespread appreciation from various quarters.

Rajinikanth Honours Honest Sanitation Worker Padma With Gold Chain

In fact, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had felicitated her and presented her with a cheque for Rs One lakh. Rajinikanth met the sanitation worker and expressed his appreciation for her honest act. It may be recalled that Rajinikanth, only a few days ago, had presented another gold chain to an ardent fan of his from Madurai.

The fan was honoured for running an eatery in which he sold parottas at an economical price of Rs five a piece for the sake of the poor. Sources close to the actor shared pictures of the actor meeting his ardent fan, Rajini Sekar from Madurai along his family members. They also shared a picture of the actor gifting the fan a gold chain. On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently working on director Nelson's Jailer 2.

The actor had only recently confirmed that he would be beginning work on director Cibi Chakravarthy's film in April this year. Rajinikanth, who met his fans outside his residence on the festival day of Pongal earlier this month, was asked about his eagerly-awaited upcoming film with director Cibi Chakravarthy, which is being produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International. Responding to the question, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting is to begin in April this year. It will be a proper commercial entertainer."

The film has triggered excitement ever since actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing the film, tentatively being referred to as #Thalaivar173. It may be recalled that one of Tamil cinema's most successful directors, Sundar C, was to originally direct this film, which Kamal Haasan had said would be a magnum opus. ‘Jailer 2’: Shah Rukh Khan To Play Rajinikanth’s ‘Close Friend’ in Upcoming Tamil Action-Comedy Sequel? Here’s What We Know.

However, to everybody's surprise, director Sundar C later opted out of the project. Soon after Sundar C's exit, the makers, in the new year, announced that director Cibi Chakravarthy would be directing the film. Music for the film, which has the tag line 'Every family has a hero' is to be scored by Anirudh.

