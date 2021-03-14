Los Angeles, Mar 14 (PTI) Actor Kristin Dodson has been cast as series regular in Showtime's upcoming comedy "Flatbush Misdemeanors".

Created by and starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, the 10-episode half-hour comedy was given a straight-to-series order by the network in October last year.

As per the logline, the show is a "raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn as they climb out of their heads and connect with others."

According to Variety, Dodson will play the recurring role of Zayna, one of Dan's outspoken high school students.

"Flatbush Misdemeanors" has already begun production in New York City.

