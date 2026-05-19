Entertainment News | Kriti Sanon Brings Playful Charm Alongside Shahid Kapoor in 'Mashooqa' from 'Cocktail 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon bring their playful chemistry in the latest track 'Mashooqa' from 'Cocktail 2'.

With music by Universal Music, the song is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Raghav Chaitanya, Mahmood, and Ruaa Kayy. The Italian portions of the song have been written, co-composed and performed by Mahmood.

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The music video showcases Shahid and Kriti in a playful and glamorous avatar, with their chemistry adding to the song's energetic vibe. Kriti brings confidence and charm to every frame, while Shahid matches her energy with effortless style.

Speaking about the song, Shahid shared in a statement, "'Mashooqa' has a vibe that pulls you in instantly. Kriti and I genuinely had such a blast shooting this one because it doesn't take itself too seriously. It's stylish, playful and just a lot of fun. It's the kind of song that makes you want to let go a little, turn the volume up and enjoy the moment. Pure summer energy."

Kriti also spoke about the track and said, "This song is such a vibe. It's groovy, flirty and reminds me of Sicily -- both musically and visually. Shahid and I were just being our goofy selves and having a blast. I feel audiences are really going to enjoy this one because it has a very fresh sound and energy."

'Cocktail 2' is set to release in cinemas worldwide on June 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)