Entertainment News | Kylie Minogue Reveals She Privately Battled Cancer for Second Time in 2021

Washington DC [US], May 20 (ANI): Pop star Kylie Minogue has revealed that she privately battled breast cancer for the second time in 2021, more than 15 years after she was first diagnosed with it in 2005.

The 57-year-old singer spoke about her health battle in her new self-titled Netflix documentary, which was released on Tuesday.

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As per Page Six, Minogue, while speaking about her second diagnosis, said, "My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself ... Not like the first time."

She added, "Thankfully, I got through it. Again. And all is well. Hey, who knows what's around the corner, but pop music nurtures me ... my passion for music is greater than ever."

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Minogue also shared that the diagnosis came after a routine checkup. She said early detection helped her and also urged others to get regular checkups.

"There will be someone out there who will benefit from a gentle reminder to do their check ups ... Early detection was very helpful and I am so grateful to be able to say that I am well today," she said in the documentary's promotional material, as per The Guardian.

The singer also spoke about why she did not share the news with the public at the time. She said she was not ready to talk about it, even as her 2023 song "Padam Padam" became a major success.

"I don't feel obliged to tell the world, and actually, I just couldn't at the time because I was just a shell of a person," she said.

"I didn't want to leave the house again at one point. 'Padam Padam' opened so many doors for me but on the inside I knew that cancer wasn't just a blip in my life. And I really just wanted to say what happened so I can let go of it. I'd sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, 'now's the time', but I kept it to myself," she added.

The singer also said she had made a reference to her private battle in her 2023 song "Story" from her album "Tension".

"I had a secret that I kept to myself ... Turn another page, baby take the stage," the lyrics read.

Minogue was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 at the age of 36. At that time, she cancelled the remaining dates of her Showgirl greatest hits tour and also pulled out of her Glastonbury performance to begin treatment in Melbourne. She was declared cancer-free in 2006. (ANI)

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