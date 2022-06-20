Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): American TV personality Kylie Jenner wished Travis Scott a 'Happy Father's Day' by sharing an adorable photo of Scott, with her daughter, Stormi, and her 4-month-old baby boy, Webster.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie captioned the post, "Happy father's day daddy. We love you."

The picture reveals, Scott, lying on the bed, having a bowl of noodles with little Webster in his arms, reported E! News. Sleeping beside Scott is Stormi, huddled in a blanket. However, Kylie made sure that Webster's face was not revealed and put a brown heart emoji on the infant.

Malika Haqq, a family friend of the Kardashians commented on Kylie's post as well.

"This is so good... Happy Father's day Travis," commented Malika.

Ever since Kylie welcomed her baby boy on February 2, she had been sharing glimpses of baby Webster on her social media. However, neither she nor Travis has shown the toddler's face in public. They have not even revealed baby Webster's new name after they changed it from Wolf, reported E! News.

Kylie also got candid about dealing with postpartum issues on her Instagram handle. During an interview with E! News in April, Kylie shared she is "getting better every day."

"I feel good," Kylie noted. "It's not easy for anyone. I'm sure everyone goes through different struggles with it, but it's great--I'm in baby heaven." (ANI)

