Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in the month of June. This year, Father's Day 2022 will be observed on June 19. It is an opportunity for all the children to thank and appreciate their father for what he has been doing for them. So take out time for your dad, make him feel special and let him know that you love and appreciate him for whatever he is. As you celebrate Father's Day 2022 with your dad, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of songs that you can enjoy with your dad to celebrate the day.

1. Your Joy by Chrisette Michele

A father is irreplaceable. Especially, a father-daughter bond cannot be replaced by any other bond in the world. The lyrics of this song are surely going to make your heart melt.

2. My Old Man by Zac Brown Band

This song is an ode to everything that you learn or have learnt from your old man, your dad. The song talks about the memories of a father and son which mean a lot to anyone and everyone.

3. First Man by Camila Cabello

A father is the first man in a girl’s life to love her. While growing up, it is very difficult to accept a new someone into coming to her life. In this song, Cabello reminds her dad that he was the first man that really loved her.

4. Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy) by John Lennon

This song with simple lyrics is one of the most gorgeous solo songs by Lennon that can move the emotional mountains. It beautiful translates the feelings of a dad who can’t wait to see his son grow up.

5. Daddy by Beyonce

This song is a tribute to all the dads who have been with their child through all the struggles. These dads have set an example of everything that they themselves have overcome.

Fathers are always the ones to protect and take care of their children. Father’s Day is an opportunity for all the children to pay tribute and appreciate their dads for who they have been throughout their life.

Wishing everyone Happy Father’s Day 2022!

