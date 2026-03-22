Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Siddhant Charturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Alaya F stole the show with their groovy dance steps while walking for Max Fashion at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week here on Sunday.

Max Fashion presented its new collection, "Unserious Everything," at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, emphasising effortless style and playful craft at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Retired Detective Reveals New Theory in Abduction of Savannah Guthrie's Mother, Says up to Four Accomplices Likely.

The show's energy was anchored by a star-studded lineup that blended 90's nostalgia with modern Gen Z trends. Bollywood actress Alaya F channelled a peppy-retro aesthetic in a citrine crop top and low-rise blue denims, while actress Kalki Koechlin opted for a minimalist, all-white ensemble featuring a sleeveless top and midi skirt.

Rounding out the highlights, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi brought a playful, high-fashion edge on the ramp in a crisp white jacket adorned with funky brooches. He also grooved with the ladies on the ramp and gave flowers to Kalki Koechlin to imbue fun in fashion.

Also Read | Eid 2026: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Everyone 'Joy and Peace', Says 'May We Get All That We Pray For' (See Post).

The three distinct style directions anchored the runway, Urban, Sports Core, and Core Casual, each a world unto itself, yet all unified by the same underlying philosophy: that a wardrobe should move as freely as the person inside it, as per the press note shared by Lakme Fashion Week. The show closed on a poetic Indo-Western finale.

Siddhant shared his reaction to walking for Max at the Lakme Fashion Week. He said that he was having "fun" while showcasing the collection.

While talking to the media, Siddhant said, "I'm wearing Max. The clothes are quite comfortable. I'm also wearing a lot of charms, as you can see. It's easy, it's light, and I had fun walking on the stage and that too when my song was playing, which Rebel and I have written and rapped on. So it's always fun walking to your own song. I mean, this is like the first time I've done it."

Siddhant was last seen in the film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein', which also starred Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. It was directed by Ravi Udyawar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)