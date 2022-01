Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Actor Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming 'Batgirl' film, expected to bow on HBO Max at some point this year.

Grace took to her Instagram handle and shared an image of her in the costume.

She wrote in the caption, "'I use their expectations against them. That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me... And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.' - Batgirl, Year One."

The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Grace as Barbara Gordon. J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton are also on board.

The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in 'In the Heights', and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice.

As per Deadline, when the film debuts on HBO Max, it will mark one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. (ANI)

