Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Mukesh Chhabra is one of the most respected casting directors of Indian film industry. From cult hits like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' to the recently released blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' franchise, he has been instrumental in bringing exceptional talent together for these celebrated projects.

In a recent interview with ANI, Mukesh expressed happiness at witnessing the growing recognition and progress of the casting profession in India.

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"After years of hard work in the casting profession, it's incredibly rewarding to see it finally gaining recognition and respect beyond the industry. This is a proud moment for me and the entire casting community, as our efforts are being met with honour and respect," he said.

Mukesh Chhabra also wished to see casting getting due importance in Indian awards.

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Citing example of how Oscars introduced the Best Casting category at the 98th Academy Awards, he further said, "It feels incredible to see The Academy Awards introducing a casting category. People are talking about it widely, and it's exciting to witness this recognition. I'm proud to be part of this community."

"I don't think this category has been implemented in Indian awards yet. May be after all these changes, there will be a greater understanding of the importance of casting. Such a change could benefit the entire casting community and be a positive step for the next generation of casting professionals," Mukesh Chhabra added.

Earlier this month, Mukesh celebrated Cassandra Kulukundis's first-ever Oscar for Best Casting at the 98th Academy Awards. Kulukundis. Taking to Instagram, Mukesh Chhabra penned a long note, sharing how he manifested the moment for years.

"I'm honestly so, so happy. I can't even explain how happy I feel. I've been manifesting this moment for years. Seeing the Academy Awards finally recognise the importance of casting directors means so much to me. Cassandra Kulukundis winning the first-ever Academy Award for Best Casting at the 98th Academy Awards One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, is truly a historic moment for all of us in casting," he wrote.

Mukesh Chhabra emphasised how the profession of casting deserves more value.

"I really hope this opens people's eyes to the value of casting and gives this profession the respect it deserves in our country as well. I hope that in India, too, people begin to understand and respect the work of casting directors the way it is respected in Hollywood. Its high time we all come together and celebrate this moment," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)