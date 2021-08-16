Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): American rapper Lil Nas X has resumed writing songs after a long time.

On Monday, Lil Nas X took to Instagram and gave fans an update about his work.

He wrote: "Back writing music after months, feels like the best sh** ever, feels freeing."

Meanwhile, the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker recently became the talk of the town for his relationship status.

In an interview with Variety, he revealed that he has found love.

"I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot...now I've found someone special. I think this is the one. I can't explain it--it's just a feeling," Lil Nas X said.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, came out as gay in 2019. (ANI)

