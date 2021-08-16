James Cameron is a true visionary when it comes to movies. No director in Hollywood has advanced visual effects to their peak like James Cameron has. His amazing eye for creating dense and larger than life worlds coupled with some amazing storytelling capabilities, Cameron is a powerhouse of a director. Cameron directs his movies with a certain style that helps his films distinguish themselves from the others in Hollywood. Jurassic Park Throwback: Did You Know Steven Spielberg's Sci-fi Masterpiece Was Almost Directed by James Cameron?

With James Cameron’s 66th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films ranked according to IMDb.

Avatar (7.8)

A Still from Avatar

Perhaps one of the most visually pleasing films of the last two decades, Avatar is a landmark of what can be achieved with CGI. Taking 14 years to develop, Cameron finally saw his vision realised after he created a deep world with Pandora. Avatar even has a surprisingly deep and layered story that doesn’t get lost amongst its visuals and focuses on keeping the viewers engaged. Avatar 2: James Cameron Almost Fired Writers of His Upcoming Hollywood Movie, Here’s Why.

Titanic (7.8)

A Still from Titanic

Based on the heartbreaking story of the ill-fated ship Titanic, our movie features Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet who help realise this beautiful love story. With a lot of Oscars under its belt, Titanic is one of the finest disaster romantic films that you will ever see. While the story of the ship is still there, it mainly focuses on our two leads to tell this story of loss and love.

The Terminator (8.0)

A Still from The Terminator

Thanks to one of Cameron’s fever dreams, he gave us one of the finest sci-fi movies ever. The Terminator follows a time travelling robot who is there to kill Sarah Connor in an attempt to stop John Connor from ever being born and saving the future. Terminator helped in establishing Arnold as a serious action star prospect and set a standard for Sci-Fi films.

Aliens (8.4)

A Still from Aliens (1986)

No one thought that Ridley Scott’s masterpiece could have been topped, but come in James Cameron and he delivers us one of the best sci-movies ever (which is a redundant statement considering how much it has been used, but it is just how good Cameron is). He did everything to elevate this sequel by making it bigger and giving us more Aliens while not losing sight of what made the previous film so good.

Terminator 2 (8.5)

A Still from Terminator 2

When talking about action films, you have Mad Max’s or John Wick at the top of the list, but the one that triumphs them all is Terminator 2. He did for Terminator what he did for Alien, and that is create a sequel that is bigger and larger while not losing the track of the story. With cutting edge visual effects that have aged tremendously well, Terminator 2 is a classic that should be watched by all.

