London [UK], May 8 (ANI): Apart from Katy Perry, another solid performance that stole the limelight at Coronation Concert was by Lionel Richie.

Sitting on a black baby grand piano to perform, the singer sang The Commodores' classic, "Easy". Later he crooned his own hit "All Night Long (All Night)" to a cheering crowd.

The concert took place at Windsor Castle on the East Lawn of the castle's grounds and featured a variety of acts, including everything from ballet and opera to classical music and pop tunes, reported Page Six.

After Richie's performance, the Prince of Wales went to the stage. He joked, "I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long."

Lionel's daughter, Sofia Richie, was also spotted in the audience to support her dad. "Off to see @lionelrichie," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a pink pantsuit with black pumps via Instagram before showtime.

The concert, hosted by Hugh Bonneville, celebrated the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen. Approximately 20,000 members of the public and invited guests were in attendance, while millions were expected to be watching at home.

Other artists performing for the Windsor Castle spectacle included singer-songwriters Paloma Faith and Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger. (ANI)

