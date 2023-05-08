London [UK], May 8 (ANI): The much-awaited performance of the night was unveiled as US pop star Katy Perry 'roar'ed on the stage of the coronation concert.

Wearing a golden ball gown with a sweeping train, Katy crooned to one of her best-known hits 'Roar', as the face of a tiger lighted up above her.

Princess Charlotte sang along - undoubtedly the ultimate seal of approval - as one of the biggest names on the lineups got everyone in the crowd to cheer and wave their flags.

Perry then sang 'Firework', a song that surely gave her a huge boost in royalties every November, which she dedicated to the King. "Thank you for bringing out the firework in so many young people," she said.

Ahead of her performance, Katy expressed her excitement. "I am excited to be performing at the coronation concert and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking," she said in a statement last month, reported People.

The singer looked smashing in a lavender Vivienne Westwood suit set on the coronation day.

However, the singer added to the amusement of the netizens, as she was captured wandering clueless for her seat at the coronation ceremony on Saturday. Joking on herself, the actor tweeted later, "don't worry guys I found my seat." (ANI)

