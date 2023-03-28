Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Liv Tyler is all set to return to Marvel Studios for the upcoming action film 'Captain America: New World Order' after fifteen years.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media house, Tyler has joined the cast of Captain America 4, currently titled 'Captain America: New World Order'. She will reprise the role of scientist Betty Ross. Ross is the daughter of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who was played by the late William Hurt in several films and will now be portrayed by Harrison Ford in the new instalment.

Tyler was first seen in Marvel's The Incredible Hulk' which was released in the year 2008, the second feature, after 'Iron Man' launched the MCU. It starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the lead role, with the actor famously exiting the franchise and being replaced by Mark Ruffalo for 'The Avengers' in 2012.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler's Ross was not seen again, though over the years, actors from that film have appeared in other projects. Hurt's Ross had a role in Captain America: Civil War (2016), while Tim Roth, who played the villain Abomination, was a key part of the Disney+ series She-Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson, another Incredible Hulk alum, is also returning for New World Order, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Helmed by Julius Onah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.

Tyler is known for her seminal work around the turn of the century, appearing in movies such as Armageddon and Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, not to mention such 1990s classics such as Empire Records. She was one of the stars of HBO's acclaimed The Leftovers, and had a run on Fox drama 9-1-1: Lone Star, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

