New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Fashion' director shared a statement confirming his diagnosis with the virus.

Also Read | Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Name Their Newborn Son Guriq (View Posts).

"I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols," the statement shared by the director read.

Soon after sharing the news, Bhandarkar received a plethora of 'get well soon' wishes from fans and fellow celebrities.

Also Read | Did You Know Zoya Akhtar Made A Pentagram Music Video That Landed in Censor Troubles?.

Apart from Bhandarkar, Mithila Palkar, Mahesh Babu, Swara Bhasker and Vishal Dadlani are also battling COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)