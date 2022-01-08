Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their son Guriq.

On Saturday, Neha took to Instagram to reveal the name of her second child.

"Our baby boy Guriq. Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi," she wrote.

She also dropped a few images of the little one on Instagram. In one of the images, Neha can be seen holding Guriq in her arms while enjoying in a pool.

Guriq means one with God, one from God, and saviour of the world. The doting mother has also created a new Instagram account handle under the name of Guriq.

Neha and Angad got married at a private ceremony in Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Mehr in the same year. (ANI)

