Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have named their son Guriq.
On Saturday, Neha took to Instagram to reveal the name of her second child.
Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty Urges Girls to Not Fall into the Trap of Instagram Beauty.
"Our baby boy Guriq. Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi," she wrote.
She also dropped a few images of the little one on Instagram. In one of the images, Neha can be seen holding Guriq in her arms while enjoying in a pool.
Also Read | Sidney Poitier No More: Oprah Winfrey Pens Emotional Note in Memory of the Late Legend.
Guriq means one with God, one from God, and saviour of the world. The doting mother has also created a new Instagram account handle under the name of Guriq.
Neha and Angad got married at a private ceremony in Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Mehr in the same year. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)