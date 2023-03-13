A day after her mother passed away, actor Madhuri Dixit Nene penned an emotional note. Taking to Instagram, Madhuri talked about how her late mother Snehlata Dixit taught her to embrace and celebrate life. "Woke up this morning to find Aai's room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om," Madhuri wrote. Madhuri Dixit’s Mother Dies: Snehlata Dixit’s Last Rites To Be Held at the Worli Crematorium.

She also dropped a picture where she is seen sharing a smile with her mother. Netizens, including members from the film industry, paid their heartfelt condolences over the demise of Madhuri's mother. "Om Shanti," actress Raveena Tandon commented. Actress Dia Mirza dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Madhuri's husband Shriram Nene also paid tribute to his mother-in-law. Madhuri Dixit’s Mother Snehalata Dixit Dies at 91.

Madhuri Dixit's Mother No More:

Madhuri's mom passed passed away peacefully at the age of 90 years at their residence in Mumbai.