Actress Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehalata Dixit died on March 12. She was aged 91. She breathed her last at their Mumbai residence. The last rites is expected to take place today at 3pm. Kollywood Actor Vadivelu’s Mother Dies at 87 Due to Health Complications.

Snehalata Dixit Passes Away

