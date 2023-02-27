Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured ladylove Saba Azad hit the headlines on Monday for their airport 'kiss' which went viral. Posted by a paparazzo, the video shows Saba has come to see off Hrithik at the Mumbai Airport. Before leaving the car, Hrithik shared a kiss with Saba. Then he headed towards the entrance of the airport with his team. Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship sparked when they were spotted on a dinner date in February last year. Hrithik Roshan Gets Clicked at Mumbai Airport With Girlfriend Saba Azad.

Hrithik and Saba Kiss at Airport

Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The couple made it almost official after they walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May last year. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. Saba is quite close to Hrithik's family and shares quality time with them on various occasions. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. Talking about Saba's work front, she will be next seen in the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan.