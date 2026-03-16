Jessie Buckley, a highly acclaimed Irish actress and singer who recently achieved a major career milestone. As of yesterday, March 15, 2026, she won the 98th Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare in the film Hamnet. This win made her the first Irish performer to ever win in that category. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Wins Best Actress for ‘Hamnet’, Creates History (Watch Video of Acceptance Speech)

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Who Is Jessie Buckley

Born and raised in Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland, Jessie’s artistic roots run deep. Her mother, Marina Cassidy, is a well-known local harpist and singer, and it was perhaps inevitable that Jessie would follow a musical path. Her journey famously began on the UK reality talent show "I'd Do Anything," where she competed for the role of Nancy in "Oliver!". Though she didn't win, the exposure was vital. Fuelled by determination and raw talent, she went on to train at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, honing the craft that would soon captivate audiences worldwide.

Jessie Buckley’s Breakout Role

Jessie’s breakthrough came in the acclaimed 2018 film Wild Rose, where she stunned critics and audiences alike as a troubled young mother dreaming of becoming a country music star. This powerful performance showcased both her raw emotional range and her undeniable musical talent, marking her as a force to be reckoned with. From there, her ascent has been swift and impressive. She has delivered critically praised performances in films like I'm Thinking of Ending Things, The Lost Daughter and Women Talking, often gravitating towards complex, challenging characters. On television, she left her mark on shows like Chernobyl and Fargo. Her talent extends beyond the silver screen, having earned her a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her captivating performance in the West End revival of Cabaret. Oscars 2026: Meet ‘Hamnet’ Star Jessie Buckley, Strongest Contender for Best Actress Win at the 98th Academy Awards.

Jessie Buckley's Family and Love

While Jessie keeps her private life relatively low-key, we know she finds joy and support in her family. Though details about her husband, Freddie Sorensen, remain largely out of the public eye, their relationship is a cornerstone of her life. The couple recently welcomed their first child, a daughter, whose birth in late 2025 marked a new, joyful chapter for the actress.

Watch 'Hamnet' Trailer:

Jessie Buckley's Net Worth and Career Success

Following her awards sweep in early 2026, which included a BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG Award, Jessie Buckley’s financial standing has seen a notable rise. Current estimates place her net worth between USD 3 million and USD 6 million, reflecting the growing demand for the actress in both film and television. Her Oscar-winning film Hamnet has also performed strongly at the global box office, earning nearly USD 100 million worldwide and becoming one of the most successful projects of her career, alongside acclaimed performances in The Lost Daughter, Wild Rose and the HBO series Chernobyl. ‘One Battle After Another’: All About Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-Nominated Action Thriller.

Jessie Buckley’s Star Continues To Rise

With an Academy Award nomination already under her belt for The Lost Daughter, Jessie Buckley’s star is undoubtedly on the rise. Her dedication to portraying complex, authentic characters, combined with her innate talent and Irish charm, makes her one of the most exciting actresses working today. As she continues to challenge herself with diverse roles and projects, one thing is certain: we’ll be hearing much more from this incredible Irish talent for years to come.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).