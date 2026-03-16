LOS ANGELES (KAITLYN HUAMANI), March 15: Jessie Buckley claimed her first Oscar on Sunday for her Hamnet performance that prompted almost anyone who saw it to blow through a box of tissues. The prize for best actress went to second-time nominee Buckley for her role as William Shakespeare's wife, Agnes, in the drama directed by Chloé Zhao. Buckley burst into a fit of laughter before beginning her speech, saying, "This is really something." "It's Mother's Day in the UK today, so I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother's heart," she said. "We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds. Thank you for recognising me in this role." Oscars 2026: Meet ‘Hamnet’ Star Jessie Buckley.

Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Wins Best Actress for ‘Hamnet’ - Watch speech Video:

Jessie Buckley accepting the Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Agnes Shakespeare in HAMNET. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3iedV0MpsL — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

Jessie Buckley Creates History as First Irish Performer to Win Best Actress Oscar

Jessie Buckley, who is Irish, had swept the awards circuit leading up to the ceremony, winning in her category at the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Actor Awards. She is the first Irish performer to win a best actress Oscar. A front-runner in the category, Buckley was nominated alongside first-time nominees Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value. Two-time winner Emma Stone was also nominated for Bugonia, as was two-time nominee Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue. Oscars 2026 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Stars and Top Fashion Trends From the 98th Academy Awards (View Posts).

About 'Hamnet'

Hamnet, which is an adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's prize-winning historical fiction novel from 2020, dramatises the mysterious private life of the famed playwright and poet Shakespeare and his wife Anne Hathaway (who was also called Agnes). The plot centers on the death of the couple's 11-year-old son, Hamnet, and the intense grief that followed.

Fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal plays William as the story imagines a connection between Hamnet's tragic death and the birth of what many consider to be Shakespeare's greatest tragedy, Hamlet. (The two names were virtually interchangeable in England during the 16th century).

The film developed a reputation for leaving audiences in tears, due in large part to the potency of Buckley's performance. She was previously nominated for the supporting actress Oscar for her turn in the 2021 film The Lost Daughter. The drama received eight Oscar nominations, including for directing, adapted screenplay and best picture.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 08:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).