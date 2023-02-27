Actor Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot were denied service at an Australian restaurant for not meeting the smart-casual dress code. The couple went to eat at Mr Miyagi, a Japanese-fusion establishment in Melbourne, with outfits worn when they played tennis earlier in the day, but the staff was quick to deny them entry, reports 'New York Post'. "He (Russell) went there wearing a brand new Ralph Lauren polo having just played a game of tennis and was turned away," Crowe's manager Grant Vandenberg told the Daily Mail Australia. The Pope’s Exorcist Trailer Out! Russell Crowe’s Spine-Chilling Horror Film To Hit Theatres on April 7 (Watch Video).

The restaurant describes itself as "casual but fancy" where "work gear, activewear, singlets, and thongs (flip-flops)" are forbidden. As per New York Post, the management doubled down on their decision to kick out the 'Gladiator' star, saying no one is above their rules. "We treat everyone the same. It doesn't matter who you are or if you are Russell Crowe. We've got a dress code that we push across every level," restaurant owner Kristian Klein told 'The Herald Sun'. The Pope’s Exorcist Trailer: Russell Crowe’s Horror Film, Based on a True Story, Looks Scary and Gruesome (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

‘AREN’T THIS SMART CASUAL ENOUGH?’ LOOK: Kristian Klein, owner of the Melbourne Japanese fusion restaurant, stood by his staff’s decision not to allow Hollywood star Russell Crowe and girlfriend Britney Theriot into the place for breaking the dress code. | Via Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/fxqBiNPvFl — Daily Tribune (@tribunephl) February 25, 2023

"We are consistent with it and I don't feel like it's unreasonable," Klein said. "But I know personally if I'm in my thongs (flip-flops) and my boardies (shorts), I'm not going to try and go to a nice restaurant, because I wouldn't be dressed appropriately," Klein added.

