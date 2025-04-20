Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): Actor Mahesh Babu remembered his mother, Indira Devi, on her birth anniversary on Sunday, sharing a heartfelt note and a throwback picture on social media.

Sharing a candid throwback picture with his mother sitting alongside him while they shared a heartfelt chat, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy Birthday Amma... Miss you more than words can say..."

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap Brahmin Remark: Manoj Muntashir Shukla Slams Filmmaker Over Alleged Casteist Statement, Says 'You Don't Have Enough Water in Your Body To Pollute Legacy of Brahmins' (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIptzUQPInB/

Fans also chimed in the comments section and shared their heartfelt tributes for the actor's late mother.

Also Read | Miranda Kerr Birthday: An Unforgettable Fashion Icon Whose Chic Appearances Redefine Style Norms (View Pics).

"Stay Strong Dear Sir," a fan wrote.

"Incomplete house without mom," another fan wrote.

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, also paid tribute to her mother-in-law, sharing a monochrome picture of Indira Devi with the caption, "Celebrating you in spirit, today and always."

Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu, passed away on September 28, 2022, at the age of 70.

The family has been remembering her through various tributes and posts on social media.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently preparing for his upcoming film, SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Priyanka Chopra.

The film is expected to be a high-budget action adventure spanning multiple countries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)