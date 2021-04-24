Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Almost a week after announcing him testing positive for COVID-19, Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday informed that he has tested 'negative twice.'

The 54-year-old celebrity stylist took to Instagram to share a masked up selfie as he expressed gratitude to all. Malhotra stated that 'being vaccinated' has helped him get well faster.

The photo sees the Bollywood stylist donning a black T-shirt and a matching mask as he takes a selfie. Along with the happy news, he penned a note of gratitude.

Manish wrote, "Tested COVID NEGATIVE twice... Gratitude to all your wishes and prayers ."

"Being vaccinated has helped me get well faster. Vaccination is a must everyone. Stay Safe. #covidnegative #vaccination #mask #safety #health," he added. Celebrity followers including Janhvi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Tacker and more left red heart emojis over the post as they congratulated Manish on winning the fight against COVID-19. On April 17, the fashion designer took to his Instagram handle and announced the news by posting a positive sign along with the caption, "I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care." (ANI)

