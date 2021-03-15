Los Angeles, Mar 15 (PTI) In a year defined by the the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its list of Oscars nominees on Monday.

The announcement, made by Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas, focused on recognising a diverse set of talents and movies.

The 93rd edition of the award ceremony will take place on April 25, after being postponed from its usual February date in the wake of the pandemic.

Here are the nominations in all the 23 categories:

Best Picture "The Father" "Judas and the Black Messiah" "Mank" "Minari" "Nomadland" "Promising Young Woman" "Sound of Metal" "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Best International Feature Film "Another Round" (Denmark) "Better Days" (Hong Kong) "Collective" (Romania) "The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia) "Quo Vadis, Aida?"(Bosnia and Herzegovina) Best Director Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round") David Fincher ("Mank") Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari") Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland") Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") Best Actor in a Leading Role Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal") Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") Steven Yeun ("Minari") Anthony Hopkins ("The Father") Gary Oldman ("Mank") Best Actress in a Leading Role Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") Frances McDormand ("Nomadland") Andra Day ("The United States v. Billie Holiday") Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman") Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman") Best Actor in a Supporting Role Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah") Lakeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah") Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7") Leslie Odom Jr ("One Night in Miami") Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal") Best Actress in a Supporting Role Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm") Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy") Olivia Colman ("The Father") Amanda Seyfried ("Mank") Yuh-jung Youn ("Minari") Best Original Screenplay "Judas and the Black Messiah" "Minari" "Promising Young Woman" "Sound of Metal" "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Best Adapted Screenplay "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" "The Father" "Nomadland" "One Night in Miami" "The White Tiger" Best Cinematography "Judas and the Black Messiah" "Mank" "News of the World" "Nomadland" "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Best Film Editing "The Father" "Nomadland" "Promising Young Woman" "Sound of Metal" "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Best Animated Short Film "Burrow" "Genius Loci" "If Anything Happens I Love You" "Opera" "Yes-People" Best Live-Action Short Film "Feeling Through" "The Letter Room" "The Present" "Two Distant Strangers" "White Eye" Best Animated Feature Film "Onward" "Soul" "Over the Moon" "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" "Wolfwalkers" Best Documentary Feature "Collective" "Crip Camp" "The Mole Agent" "My Octopus Teacher" "Time" Best Documentary Short Subject "Colette" "A Concerto Is a Conversation" "Do Not Split" "Hunger Ward" "A Love Song for Latasha" Best Original Song "Fight for You" ("Judas and the Black Messiah") "Hear My Voice" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7") "Husavík" ("Eurovision Song Contest") "Io Si (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead") "Speak Now" ("One Night in Miami") Best Original Score "Da 5 Bloods" "Mank" "Minari" "News of the World" "Soul" Best Sound "Greyhound" "Mank" "News of the World" "Soul" "Sound of Metal" Best Costume Design "Emma" "Mank" "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" "Mulan" "Pinocchio" Best Makeup and Hairstyling "Emma" "Hillbilly Elegy" "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" "Mank" "Pinocchio" Best Production Design "The Father" "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" "Mank" "News of the World" "Tenet" Best Visual Effects "Love and Monsters" "The Midnight Sky" "Mulan" "The One and Only Ivan" "Tenet"

