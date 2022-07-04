Actor Manoj Bajpayee walks down memory lane as he celebrates 24 years of crime-drama Satya. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Aligarh actor shared the animated poster of his first proper debut movie Satya. Sharing the picture, Bajpyee penned down an emotional note. He wrote, "#24yearsofsatya Mumbai ek aisa shahar jise neend nahin aatee." 47 Years of Pratiggya: Bobby Deol Celebrates Father Dharmendra’s Classic, Says ‘Wish I Could Do This Role in Remake’.

"The film started with this line and so many things have changed in this industry including so many of ours life and we got a career! Can't thank enough to @rgvzoomin for the belief and faith in us newcomers!!" Bajpayee added. Further extending the celebrations Urmila Matondkar reposted a college of her from 'Satya' movie on her Instagram stories. The film was helmed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma back in 1998. It was edited by Apurva Asrani and was written by Anurag Kashyap and Saurabh shukla. The first Gangster trilogy related to organised crime in India.

The movie also starred Urmila Matondkar, Shefali Shah, Govind Namdev and Saurabh Shukla and introduced JD Chakravarthy as a small-town boy who arrives in Mumbai and gradually gets trapped into the world of crime. For 53-year-old actor 'Satya' will remain special in his career as he received a National Award as Best Supporting Actor for his amazing performance in the film.

Meanwhile, for 53-year-old actor Satya will remain special in his career as he received a National Award as Best Supporting Actor for his amazing performance in the film. With a one-minute cameo in Drohkaal (1994) and a small part as a dacoit in Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen, Bajpayee got a breakthrough role of criminal Bhiku Mhatre in Ram Gopal Varma's crime film Satya in 1998.

