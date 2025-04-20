Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): In a fiery response to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's alleged casteist remarks, renowned lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir Shukla has strongly condemned the filmmaker, accusing him of attacking the Brahmin community.

The issue stems from an earlier social media post by Kashyap, which criticised the ongoing controversy surrounding his upcoming film 'Phule', a biopic of social reformer Jyotirao Phule.

Taking to his official X account, Manoj Muntashir Shukla delivered a direct message to Kashyap in a video saying, "If you have less income, then you have to control your expenses, and if you have less knowledge, then you have to control your words. Anurag Kashyap, you have less income and less knowledge, so control both."

He further admonished Kashyap for his alleged remarks, adding, "You don't have enough water in your body to pollute the entire legacy of Brahmins."

In his message, Shukla challenged Kashyap to name a Brahmin figure from history whom he believed deserved to be insulted, listing prominent figures such as Acharya Chanakya, Peshwa Bajirao, and the legendary poet Tansen, among others.

"The proud tradition of Brahmins will not end. I, a Brahmin, give you an open challenge. Choose one name from the 21 I have listed and let me know," Shukla said.

Shukla's post went on to describe Brahmins as the "honour of India" and denounced Kashyap's comments as "heartless thoughts."

He added, "A Brahmin may forgive your heartless thoughts, but the Hindu society will never forgive you for dividing the country."

The poet further expressed his willingness to pray for Kashyap's "sick mind" and offered to take responsibility for any treatment Kashyap may need.

"#AnuragKashyap ko meri khuli chetawani," he captioned the video.

The controversy has escalated as police complaints have been filed against Kashyap. On Saturday, a complaint was lodged in Indore by Anoop Shukla, accusing Kashyap of hurting the social and religious sentiments of the Brahmin community.

Vijay Singh Sisodia, the Police Station In-Charge of MG Road PS, confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Advocate Ashish Rai has also demanded swift action from the Mumbai Police Commissioner, emphasizing that Kashyap's statements fall under the category of hate speech.

"There is a citation from the Supreme Court which mandates action in cases of hate speech on social media. These statements are highly condemnable," Rai said, following the filing of a complaint with the Mumbai Police.

Kashyap issued an apology on Friday night, clarifying that his statement had been taken out of context.

He acknowledged the threats his family and friends had received but maintained that his apology was specifically for the misinterpretation of his words, not the content of the original post.

"This is my apology, not for my post, but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred... So, if it's an apology you're looking for, then this is my apology," Kashyap wrote.

He also urged the Brahmin community to refrain from targeting his family members and to direct their anger toward him alone.

"Brahmins, please spare the women even the scriptures teach this much decency," he added. (ANI)

