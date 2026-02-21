New Delhi, February 21: As the holy month of Ramadan progresses into its fourth day, millions of Muslims across India continue their spiritual observance of fasting and prayer. Two pivotal moments define the daily routine of a fasting person: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal consumed before the fast begins at daybreak, and Iftar, the evening meal served at sunset to break the fast. These timings are essential for observers, as they mark the religious boundaries of the daily fast. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar time today, February 22 for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Significance of Sehri and Iftar

Fasting, or Sawm, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, requiring believers to abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs from dawn until sunset. Sehri is considered a blessed meal that provides the necessary nourishment and energy for the day ahead. Iftar is a time of community and gratitude, traditionally initiated by eating dates and drinking water, following the practice of Prophet Muhammad. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for February 22, 2026

Timings for Sehri and Iftar vary across the country based on the geographical coordinates of each city and the rising and setting of the sun. According to the latest schedule for Sunday, February 22, 2026, there are slight variations in timings across major Indian hubs.

City Sehri Time (End) Iftar Time (Start) Mumbai 05:50 AM 06:42 PM Delhi 05:35 AM 06:17 PM Bengaluru 05:28 AM 06:28 PM Chennai 05:18 AM 06:17 PM Kolkata 04:49 AM 05:37 PM Srinagar 05:45 AM 06:21 PM Lucknow 05:19 AM 06:03 PM Hyderabad 05:27 AM 06:21 PM Patna 05:02 AM 05:48 PM Ranchi 05:02 AM 05:50 PM Ahmedabad 05:52 AM 06:40 PM Nagpur 05:21 AM 06:20 PM Jaipur 05:44 AM 06:26 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:25 AM 06:31 PM

Observance and Variations

While these timings serve as a standard guide, residents are encouraged to confirm exact minutes with their local mosques or Islamic centers. For those following the Fiqh Jafria (Shia community), Sehri typically ends slightly earlier, while Iftar is observed approximately 10 to 15 minutes after the sunset times listed above. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

As the month continues, the duration of the fast will shift slightly each day. Health experts recommend a balanced diet during non-fasting hours, emphasizing hydration and slow-release energy foods during Sehri to maintain physical well-being throughout the holy month.

