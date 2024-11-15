Washington [US], November 15 (ANI): Actor Margot Robbie recently shared a nostalgic and "surreal" memory from the set of 'The Wolf of Wall Street', where she used the emotional power of Titanic's iconic score to help her prepare for an intense scene.

The Australian actress, best known for her role as Barbie in the 2023 hit film, revealed the unusual method she uses to evoke real tears in her performances -- and it involved some unexpected company.

As per People magazine, Margot Robbie recently discussed her acting techniques in an interview.

One of the standout moments in the interview was when Robbie discussed her go-to trick for bringing genuine emotion to her roles: listening to music from the 1997 blockbuster 'Titanic'.

"I can even just hear the theme music of 'Titanic', and I'll be bawling," Robbie confessed, adding, "And so that's what I do on set if I need to cry in a scene."

Her method proved effective during her role in 'The Wolf of Wall Street', where she portrayed Naomi Lapaglia, the wife of stockbroker Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

In one emotional scene where Robbie's character demands a divorce, she turned to the 'Titanic' soundtrack to stay in a sad, teary mindset, as per People magazine.

However, the scene took on an added layer of surrealism when Robbie realized that she wasn't alone in her 'Titanic'-inspired reverie.

"There was the big, crazy scene after I asked for a divorce and stuff. And Kate Winslet came to visit the set, to visit Leo that day," Robbie recalled, adding, "I was in the room next to them, listening to the 'Titanic' soundtrack trying to stay in sad, teary mode. And then I saw Kate Winslet and Leo walk past. It was very surreal."

The moment was an uncanny blend of reality and nostalgia, with Robbie drawing inspiration from the music of 'Titanic' while sharing a set with two of its most famous stars: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The 'Titanic' soundtrack, composed by James Horner, was a massive global hit, featuring Celine Dion's iconic ballad "My Heart Will Go On."

The emotional resonance of the music, combined with Robbie's acting experience, made for an unforgettable moment on the 'Wolf of Wall Street' set. (ANI)

