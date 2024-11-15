Miss Universe 2024, the 73rd edition of the beauty pageant, is almost here! The Miss Universe pageant began in 1952 as a marketing initiative. What started as a modest beauty pageant in California has evolved into a global event that captivates millions of viewers from across the globe every year. It has become one of the most anticipated beauty events. While the pageant celebrates beauty, it is so much more than that. It not only celebrates beauty, talent, culture, and intelligence, but it is also a global platform for contestants to voice their opinions on various issues. It also encourages women’s empowerment and advocates for several meaningful causes. Miss Universe 2024 Top 10 Prediction: Who Are The Favourites to Win 73rd Miss Universe Crown? Here's A List of Names of All Contestants.

Through the years, Miss Universe has become a celebration of women and their achievements. Miss Universe 2024 is set to take place in the vibrant Mexico City and the grand finale will be held at the Arena CDMX. Contestants from 127 events are battling it out for the coveted title. As the day of the Miss Universe 2024 grand finale draws near, the excitement levels around the world are also increasing. Ahead of the event, let’s take a look at the past Miss Universe winners from India. Miss Universe 2024 Country-Wise Telecast Date and Time: When To Watch the 73rd Miss Universe in Your Country? Check Detailed Time Zones for India, US, UK, Mexico, Australia and Others.

Miss Universe Winners From India

Sushmita Sen – She won the coveted title of Miss Universe in 1994.

Lara Dutta – She was crowned Miss Universe in 2000.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu – She took home the title of Miss Universe in 2021.

Now, all eyes in India are on Rhea Singha as the country waits to see if she will bring home the coveted Miss Universe 2024 crown. The world is set to witness who will claim the prestigious title in the beauty pageant’s 73rd edition.

