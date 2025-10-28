The makers of Ravi Teja starrer action thriller Mass Jathara have finally released the trailer of the film. ‘Mass Jathara’ Release Date: Ravi Tejas and Sreeleela’s Telugu Action Drama To Arrive in Theatres on THIS Date! Makers Share Announcement With New Poster.

The two-minute, thirty-one-second trailer begins with high-octane action sequences featuring Ravi Teja.

Watch ‘Mass Jathara’ Trailer:

Written and directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film stars Ravi Teja and Sreeleela in the lead roles. Ravi Teja portrays a railway police officer, while Sreeleela plays his love interest in the film.

It was followed by the romance between Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, offering a glimpse into their humorous yet heartfelt chemistry in the film.

As per the trailer, the actor Ravi Teja plays the role of a justice-driven railway police officer who becomes central to a major drug bust, pitting him against a ruthless syndicate led by Naveen Chandra, whose main weapon happens to be a snake.

The trailer was full of action sequences, impactful dialogues and comedic moments from Ravi Teja.

The supporting cast includes veteran actor Rajendra Prasad, who takes on the role of Ravi Teja's eccentric grandfather.

The movie is jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments & Fortune Four Cinemas.

Sithara Entertainments shared the film's trailer on their Instagram handle.

The movie is slated to have a grand premiere in theatres worldwide on October 31. ‘Mass Jathara’ Release Postponed: Ravi Teja’s Action Entertainer Faces Delay Amid Industry Strikes (View Post).

Ravi Teja, known for his dynamic screen presence, was last seen in the 2024 film 'Mr. Bachchan', directed by Harish Shankar.