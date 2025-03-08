Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India] March 8 (ANI): The famous Lathmar Holi celebrations in Mathura's Barsana began with great enthusiasm on Saturday as devotees and tourists gathered to witness the traditional festivities.

Men from Nandgaon arrived in Barsana, where local women playfully greeted them with stick attacks while the men tried to drench them in colours.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor’s Friendly Hug at IIFA 2025 Press Conference Breaks the Internet (Watch Video).

The unique festival reenacts Lord Krishna's legendary visit to Radha's village, symbolizing love and playful mischief.

Earlier on Friday, celebrations kicked off with Laddu Mar Holi at the Shri Ladliji Maharaj temple in Barsana, where devotees threw sweets at each other in a joyous ritual.

Also Read | IIFA 2025 International Women's Day Special: Madhuri Dixit and Guneet Monga Speak on ‘The Journey of Women in Cinema'.

This year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Rangotsav 2025 at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, and showered flower petals on the gathered crowd.

During his visit, Adityanath said that after the development activities carried out in Ayodhya and Prayagraj, it was now the turn of Mathura and Vrindavan to witness the revival, and the state government would spare no effort to develop the region.

He offered prayers at Shri Radha Bihari Inter College in Barsana, Mathura, after inaugurating Rangotsav 2025. CM Yogi said, "Those who come to Barsana are getting the facility of the ropeway for the first time. Development works worth 100 crores are ongoing. Under PM Modi's guidance, Kashi has been revamped. Ayodhya has been revived. Now it is the turn of Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana, Govardhan. There won't be any stone unturned to develop this region. Now there is a BJP government in Delhi, and Yamuna will be cleaned up."

The Uttar Pradesh CM extended his greetings ahead of Holi in the state. He further said, "During Mahashivratri, lakhs of people visited Kashi. From January 13 to Feb 26, in Prayajraj, Mahakumbh was organised, which broke all the records. The world witnessed the unity of Sanatan Dharma and the gathering. Despite many people spreading rumours about Sanatan Dharma, the believers proved them wrong. It is great fortune that UP is the birthplace of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna."

He further said that those who visited Mahakumbh and Ayodhya and are now in Barsana are witnessing the development works carried out under PM Modi. He further said that Holi is a festival of uniting people.

"The message of Mahakumbh is further strengthened by Holi. All the problems will be taken care of by the double engine government," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)