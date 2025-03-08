Jaipur, March 8: Bollywood fans were in for a surprise at the IIFA 2025 press conference in Jaipur on Saturday, as former co-stars and ex-lovers Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were spotted sharing a warm moment. The two stars, who were once one of Bollywood's most loved couples, were seen hugging and chatting as paparazzi captured the rare interaction.

Bebo and Shahid were in a relationship in the 2000s and starred together in several films, including Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met. Their on-screen chemistry made them a fan favorite; however, the two parted ways just before Jab We Met was filmed. Years later, Kareena married Saif Ali Khan and had two sons, while Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput and now has a son and a daughter. IIFA 2025 International Women’s Day Special: Madhuri Dixit and Guneet Monga Speak on 'The Journey of Women in Cinema’.

The 25th edition of IIFA is set to take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event will also feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance. ‘Self-Love’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Jets Off to Jaipur for IIFA Awards 2025 in a Statement Newspaper Print Ensemble, Extends Women’s Day Wishes.

Shahid Kapoor, Kareena's Friendly Hug at IIFA

Jaipur, Rajasthan: Actor Shahid Kapoor & actress Kareena Kapoor Khan attends the IIFA Awards pic.twitter.com/DvTOwdh1aM — IANS (@ians_india) March 8, 2025

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards. Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to attend the 25th edition of IIFA as a performer this March, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the awards show.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)