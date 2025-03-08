As part of its grand Silver Jubilee celebration in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards commemorated 25 years of cinematic excellence and global unity by hosting a highly anticipated International Women’s Day event: "The Journey of Women in Cinema." This engaging conversation featured the legendary Madhuri Dixit and the trailblazing Guneet Monga. The exclusive event was expertly moderated by IIFA’s dynamic and visionary Vice President, Noreen Khan, bringing together two pioneering women from different spheres of the film industry.

Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood icon renowned for her grace, versatility, and decades of cinematic excellence, shared insights from her illustrious 39-year career, reflecting on the evolution of women in Bollywood and the rise of powerful female-led narratives. Meanwhile, Guneet Monga, an Academy Award-winning producer celebrated for her bold storytelling and global impact, revealed her journey behind the camera, the challenges she overcame, and how her Oscar win reshaped global perceptions of Indian cinema and women in leadership. ‘Self-Love’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Jets Off to Jaipur for IIFA Awards 2025 in a Statement Newspaper Print Ensemble, Extends Women’s Day Wishes.

Through this dynamic discussion, they delved into their remarkable journeys, the evolving role of women in cinema, and the obstacles they navigated in shaping the industry. From the transformation of women’s roles in Bollywood to the growing presence of Indian women in international cinema, the conversation was an eye-opening exchange of experiences, wisdom, and industry insights. This exclusive interaction not only celebrated the achievements of these two trailblazers but also inspired and empowered the next generation of women in the entertainment industry to push boundaries and redefine their roles.

Noreen Khan, Vice President, IIFA commented saying, As IIFA celebrates 25 years of cinematic excellence and global cultural impact, we reaffirm our commitment to championing women in film and beyond. ‘The Journey of Women in Cinema’ is more than a conversation; it’s a movement. By sharing stories of resilience, creativity, and leadership, we not only celebrate the trailblazers who have redefined the industry but also inspire the next generation to break barriers and embrace their power. Through content, events, and meaningful collaborations, IIFA continues to be a platform where voices are heard, change is embraced, and the belief that ‘I Can Make a Difference’ transforms into collective action.”

Honouring the spirit of International Women’s Day, "The Journey of Women in Cinema" was a powerful and thought-provoking discussion that highlighted the strength, resilience, and evolution of women in cinema. The event took place on Friday, 7th March 2025 at Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar, marking an iconic celebration of Indian cinema and global artistry in the heart of Jaipur, Rajasthan. ‘Moment of the Year’: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s Warm Hug at IIFA 2025 Goes Viral; Netizens React to ‘Geet and Aditya’s’ Reunion.

Mark your calendars for this iconic celebration of Indian cinema and global artistry in the heart of Jaipur, Rajasthan!

