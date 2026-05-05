Entertainment News | Matt Damon Battles Monsters in New 'The Odyssey' Trailer

Washington [US], May 5 (ANI): Universal Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for 'The Odyssey', the highly anticipated adaptation directed by Christopher Nolan, offering the most detailed look yet at the filmmaker's ambitious retelling of Homer's epic.

The latest footage expands significantly on the earlier teaser, shifting from tone-setting imagery to a narrative-driven glimpse of Odysseus's perilous journey and the turmoil unfolding in Ithaca.

Also Read | Aashirvad Cinemas Warns of Fake Casting Calls, Urges Public to Ignore Fraudulent Audition Messages; Complaint Filed.

Matt Damon leads the film as Odysseus, shown battling violent storms and confronting mythological threats.

Among the standout moments is the first reveal of the Cyclops Polyphemus, depicted on a massive scale as he grips one of Odysseus's soldiers.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson and Wife Ramona Agruma Welcome Second Daughter Rose Estelle Amid Sydney Defamation Trial (View Post).

Parallel to the voyage, the trailer highlights the political unrest back home. Anne Hathaway portrays Penelope, struggling to maintain control of the kingdom in her husband's absence.

Robert Pattinson appears as Antinous, the primary antagonist, leading a group of suitors plotting to seize the throne.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DX8Ww8_MK67/

The ensemble cast is further showcased with new character reveals. Zendaya appears as the goddess Athena, serving as Odysseus's protector, while Charlize Theron plays the sorceress Circe. Additional glimpses include Jon Bernthal as Menelaus and John Leguizamo as Eumaeus, as per Deadline.

The film also stars Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Mia Goth and Benny Safdie.

Visually, the trailer underscores Nolan's large-scale approach. Shot entirely using IMAX 70mm cameras, the production reportedly used over two million feet of film, as per Deadline.

The footage is paired with an intense score by Ludwig Goransson.

Written by Nolan and produced with Emma Thomas under their Syncopy banner, 'The Odyssey' is distributed by Universal Pictures.

The film will release in theatres on July 17, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)