Lamborghini Revuelto SV With Enhanced Aerodynamics Tipped for Debut; Check Expected Performance and Design Details

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Lamborghini is reportedly preparing to launch a more potent version of its flagship Revuelto, with spy shots of a suspected "SV" (Super Veloce) variant emerging during public road testing. This marks the first significant update for the Aventador successor since its initial debut in 2023. The camouflaged test mule suggests that the Italian manufacturer is fast-tracking high-performance iterations of its hybrid stable to maintain its competitive edge in the electrified supercar market.

The development follows a broader trend within Lamborghini’s current strategy to refresh its line-up following the introduction of the Temerario. With the brand's all-electric Lanzador project reportedly delayed, focus has shifted back to extracting maximum performance from its existing V12 and V8 hybrid architectures. The Revuelto SV is expected to serve as a more track-focused alternative to the standard model, offering enhanced aerodynamics and a substantial increase in power. Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Tipped for 2029 India Launch as Brand Plans New Manufacturing Facility in Maharashtra.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV Design and Aerodynamics

The spotted Revuelto SV test mule features several visible aerodynamic modifications designed to increase downforce and stability at high speeds. Most notably, a larger, fixed rear wing replaces the active spoiler found on the standard car, accompanied by a redesigned rear bumper featuring more aggressive diffuser fins. These changes are likely complemented by a revised front splitter and side skirts to balance the airflow.

To further enhance performance, Lamborghini is expected to implement a weight-saving programme. This will likely include a more extensive use of carbon fibre for body panels and interior components, along with a new set of lightweight forged wheels. These refinements aim to sharpen the car’s handling characteristics, making it more suitable for circuit use while maintaining its road-legal status.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV Performance and Specifications

Under the engine cover, the Revuelto SV will retain the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine integrated with three electric motors. However, engineers are reportedly tuning the hybrid system to deliver a combined output exceeding 1,100bhp, up from the standard 1,015bhp. This power bump is expected to improve the car's 0-100kmph acceleration time, potentially dropping it below the current 2.5-second mark.

The suspension system is also anticipated to receive a firmer setup, with recalibrated magnetorheological dampers to handle the increased power and aerodynamic load. Despite the focus on performance, the SV will likely retain its sophisticated torque-vectoring capabilities and four-wheel-drive system, ensuring that the additional power remains manageable for the driver. 2026 Skoda Kodiaq With Level 2 ADAS Launched in India; Check Price, Features and Specifications.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV Price and Expected Debut

The Lamborghini Revuelto SV is expected to make its official debut in the coming months, possibly alongside the Temerario Spyder. While official pricing has not been disclosed, it will carry a significant premium over the standard Revuelto, which is currently priced at approximately INR 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Given the "SV" badge's history, the model will likely be produced in limited numbers, making it a highly sought-after asset for collectors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (CarWale), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).