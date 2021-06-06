Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, have announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to Variety, Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. At the time of birth, representatives for the couple told Lili weighed 7 lbs 11 oz., and that both mother and child are in healthy condition, settling in at home.

Lili has been named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Lili's middle name, Diana, is in honour of her late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.

As per Variety representative for the couple wrote in a statement, "The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, they have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California. Lili joins older brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in 2019. (ANI)

