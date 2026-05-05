Entertainment News | Met Gala 2026: Ananya Birla Makes Striking Debut in Dramatic Black Couture, Pairs Look with Metallic Face Mask

New York City [US], May 5 (ANI): Director of the Aditya Birla Group, Ananya Birla, made her debut at the Met Gala 2026 on Monday evening in a striking couture look that blended fashion with art.

For her appearance, Birla wore a custom creation by Robert Wun, paired with a sculptural mask designed by artist Subodh Gupta. The outfit featured a structured black jacket with a dramatic peplum and a voluminous pleated skirt, giving it a strong, sculpted silhouette.

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The most eye-catching element of the look was the metallic face mask made using stainless steel. The piece covered her face completely, turning the look into something both powerful and mysterious. The design aimed to present a contrast, hiding identity while also showing strength. The idea behind it was to take everyday materials and transform them into something bold and artistic.

The outfit also reworked elements of everyday workwear, turning simple ideas into a high-fashion statement. The styling focused on clean lines and strong shapes, allowing the mask and structure of the outfit to stand out.

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She completed the look with jewellery from Mehta & Sons, along with a personal necklace. The overall styling was led by Rhea Kapoor, with makeup and hair kept minimal to match the tone of the outfit.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DX7xkBRCD54/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is arguably the most coveted and exclusive ticket in the world. For one spectacular night, a select group of global elite--including Hollywood royalty, influential politicians, chart-topping musicians, and cultural power players--ascends the museum steps. The event is a dramatic spectacle where guests peacock their most ambitious, often boundary-pushing, interpretations of the year's theme, as per Deadline. (ANI)

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