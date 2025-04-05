Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): Actor and film producer Michael B Jordan is playing twin brothers Smoke and Stack in the Ryan Coogler-helmed project.

"Somebody told me something about another guy walking around here looking like me, it's crazy," he said at the New York premiere of the movie, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jordan shared the biggest challenge of playing twins "was the technicality of how we shot both characters. I did every scene like four times, fives times, so I think the balance between going back and forth was difficult at times but you find a rhythm and after a while it was second nature. I had a lot of fun."

The film also deals with the supernatural and involves vampires, with Jordan pointing to Vampire in Brooklyn and Lost Boys as two of his favorite films in the bloodsucker genre, as per outlet.

"Those are two ones that were pretty dope for me and I loved the cast and the storyline," he added. "Eddie [Murphy] was so smooth in Vampire in Brooklyn; seeing yourself as a vampire was pretty cool," as per the outlet.

Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo co-star in the film.

"It's central to the foundation of this narrative, it's central to the history of this culture and central to the history of this country," said Lindo.

O'Connell shared that he was "living my best Beyonce life on this one" when it is about the musical scenes, and assured the audience, "whatever you think it is, think again. But guaranteed it's a good night out or day, whenever you're going to see it," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Sinners' hits theaters on April 18.

Meanwhile, Michael B Jordan hinted at new 'The Thomas Crown Affair' movie. The star, who is directing an updated version of the film assured the CinemaCon audience that it "isn't just another remake."

"This isn't just another remake," Jordan said. He also added, "It's a kind of movie that demands the big screen." Jordan directs and stars opposite Taylor Russell in the heist feature, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

